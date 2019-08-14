The annual Portneuf River Cleanup will be held this Saturday.
It's a coordinated effort between the city of Pocatello, other city entities, and organizations to pick up debris and garbage that have collected along the river within the last year.
To participate, volunteers are asked to meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead just north of the intersection of North Main Street and Craft Road in Pocatello where donuts and refreshments will be served.
You can clean up the river near Edson Fichter Park and between Raymond Park and the J.R. Simplot Company Plant.
Hannah Sanger, Environmental Administrator, City of Pocatello said, "It's fun. I mean it's fun to get in the water and find buried treasures and unearth them from the river banks and make Pocatello a better place and I'm really excited that someday we're going to have a canoeing and kayaking and floating down in this section."
The event will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.
