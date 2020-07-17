Portneuf River Vision Looks to Re-shape Centennial Park

Plans are in the works to give one local park a make-over.
The Portneuf River Vision will be remodeling Centennial Park adding an amphitheater, new wetland area, and more.
The new plan will move the earthen levee on the Rainey Park side, where the new wetland area will be developed.
Along with the plans to further ease river access, the group also hopes to help bring back focus to what the river can do for the Gate City.
Hannah Sanger, Coordinator of the Portneuf River Vision, mentioned how revitalization of the river can help.
"Really making this a demonstration project of how the river can be a center place of activity in Pocatello... we can have economic activity with rentals here and food trucks."
For more information on the Portneuf River Vision visit: https://river.pocatello.us/
