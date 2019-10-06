The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market celebrated Harvest Festival this weekend.
Event activities included a petting zoo, bouncy houses and the fourth annual apple pie baking contest.
Pie bakers from around the city have a chance to get creative with their apple pies.
Each baker’s must use at least one ingredient from the farmers market for their pie.
Pies are judged based on texture, appearance, creativity and taste.
“We have quite a few farmers that come in the fall and people tend to forget about the farmers market when it gets to be September, and so being one of those farmers that comes in the fall, I thought, you know, let’s find something that we can do that will help the farmers bring, attract people down for the fall harvest,” says Ellen Loomis Roberts, Marketing Director for Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
Five bakes apple pies were entered into this year’s contest.
First place won $50.00 dollars. Second place won $25.00 dollars and third place won $10.00 dollars.
The final Farmers Market will be Saturday, October 26th.
