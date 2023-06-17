A local farmers market held a first time event to celebrate dads for Fathers Day weekend.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Pocatello held their first ever 'All Star Dads' event on Saturday.
Dad, including KPVI's very own Matt Davenport competed in a pancake flip, a car distance event, braiding barbies hair and the flannel walk.
At the end of the competition all the dads were given medals and the overall winner of the 'All Star Dads' competition was Parker Woolley.
Parker says his favorite part of the competition was the pancake flipping.
PARKER WOOLLEY- WINNER OF ALL STAR DADS
"Probably by skills from my actual father with the pancake flipping and just being positive, helping everybody out and just having a good time," says Parker Woolley, Winner of 'All Star Dads.'
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market hopes to make this an annual event.
