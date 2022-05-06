The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market kicks off their season this weekend.
The farmers market will be this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pavilion in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
They will be celebrating moms with a free flower while supplies last.
Something new at the market this year will be 'Paint and Plant Day' where there will be painting and planting classes. That is on June 11th.
There will also be Salsa Days in August with Salsa dancing lessions and a Salsa food cook-off.
"I think we're mostly excited that the community has absolutely embraced us. We are seeing phenomenal success with our local businesses. We're so proud of everybody sticking with it and actually making a success of it, so I'm super excited that we have reached the point where we feel the love from the community," says Ellen Loomis-Roberts, Market Manager.
This Saturday's farmers market will feature 27 vendors and some new food trucks.
