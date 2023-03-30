Portneuf Valley Fun Run Season is almost here.
The series has been around for over 40 years and has been a staple of Pocatello since its inception.
The series features five unique events held in the spring to early fall.
The five unique events include: Law Day Run, Joy in the Journey Jog, Quinn Meadows Cruise, Portneuf Health Fun Run, and Simplot Run.
Participants are invited to run or walk any or all of the races.
Advanced registration is highly recommended.
More information can be found on the City of Pocatello's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.