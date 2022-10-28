There is construction going on at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
They are improving the complex's infrastructure by installing a gravity sewer system near the Fairgrounds Road entrance.
The upgrade will address some of the mechanical issues they have faced for the past several years regarding the restrooms.
The original system relied on pumps to transfer sewage from the complex uphill to Olympus Drive.
They had several issues with pump failures, which resulted in costly repairs and restrooms being taken offline.
The new gravity sewer system will run sewage downhill and join with a new sewer line on Fairgrounds Road, eliminating the need for the pump stations and costly repairs.
They hope to have the project completed in Spring of 2023.
