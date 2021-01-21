Possible makeover for an empty lot in Pocatello

Many pocatellans know the closed gravel lot off Pocatello Creek Rd, well it's in the works to get a makeover.
The City of Pocatello is drafting ideas for a new parking lot where the closed off gravel one is currently at.
The parking lot not only will hold about 70 cars but will also have landscaping and storm water retention ponds.
Public Works is also looking to work with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 so that teachers at Tendoy Elementary School would also be able to benefit from the extra spaces.
But Jeff Mansfield, Public Works Director and City Engineer, says this is still just an idea.
"This is still conceptual. Council's asked us to bring it back to them once we kind of have our answer back from School District 25 and then they'll make considerations on whether they want to move forward and how we'll actually fund it."
The projected amount need for the new parking lot is roughly estimated to be around $200,000.
