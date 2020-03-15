Pouring rain didn’t stop the ‘Shamrock Shuffle’ event over the weekend in Pocatello.
Runners, walkers and even dogs came out for the annual 5K event.
The ‘Shamrock Shuffle’ is a fundraiser to raise money for the Pocatello Free Clinic.
Organizers of the event say it not only raises awareness in the community but the money generated from the event helps with lab costs and any testing they need to do for the free clinic.
“We have a very large underserved population in our community and all of this money goes to help do whatever medical or dental care we can provide for those folks,” says Meg Long, Pocatello Free Clinic.
There were around 140 participants at the event.
