POW*MIA Awareness Association Will Hold 'Retire with Respect' Ceremony

The POW*MIA Awareness Association is planning a new event this year called the ‘Retire with Respect.’
The event will be held at the North Bannock County Fire Department in Chubbuck on Saturday February 13th.
At the ceremony the POW*MIA Awareness Association will retire the North Bannock County Fire Department’s U.S. Flag and any other U.S. Flag with respect.
The U.S. Flag code states: ‘The flag, when it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.’
“These events are opportunities to educate the community that there is a proper way to retire the U.S. Flag and to provide opportunity for the community to participate in such a ceremony,” says Cami Chopski, Marketing Lane Leader for POW*MIA Awareness Association.
They hope that the community will see this as an opportunity to refresh, restore and replace their flags with respect.
They also encourage people to support local retailers when replacing their flags.
The ceremony is Saturday February 13th at the North Bannock County Fire Department at 444 East Chubbuck Road at 2:00 p.m.
To arrange to have your flag picked up to retire you can text Steve Shryock at 208-241-9171.
