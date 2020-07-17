The POW*MIA Awareness Association will be hosting their 20th annual Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo next weekend.
The event will be held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on July 24th and 25th.
The rally is dedicated to the financial support and public awareness of the prisoners of war, the missing in action issue, the Veteran’s home in Pocatello and local charities in the community.
Event officials say they’ve also been approved by the public health department to hold the event with the social distancing and health guidelines.
“We’ve got hand sanitizer. We’ve got masks. We’ve got gloves. We’re social distancing. We’re making sure that people that’s coming into the gate know that. Our vendors are all spaced differently, so that they’re not too close to one another,” says Tim Cowden, Director of POW*MIA Association, Pocatello.
