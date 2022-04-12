Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the advisory area. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&