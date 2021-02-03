Power outage affects thousands this morning

*This story has been edited to reflect the latest information.*
Nearly 8,000 residents stretching from Firth all the way to Ashton woke up without power this morning, as snow and wind ripped through Eastern Idaho.
Schools have been closed or delayed for Wednesday Feb. 3rd:
Closed:
- Ashton Elementary School
- North Fremont High School
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
- Lincoln Elementary in Rexburg
- Central Alternative High School
- Hibbard Elementary School
- Madison Academy
- Sugar-Salem School District 322
Delayed:
- Lighthouse Montessori (2-hour delay)
*Rocky Mountain Power is still reporting a few hundred customers are without power. Crews are out and working to restore power to all customers. The power company confirms that the outages were due to the inclement weather that occurred overnight. Rocky Mountain Power is expecting to have power restored by 12 pm today, weather pending.* Idaho Falls Power and Fall River electric are not reporting any outages so far.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.