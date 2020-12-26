Two outages have knocked out power to around 130 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Jefferson County.
The outage was first reported just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Crews are out on the scene and hope to have the power restored before 11:00 p.m.
Bassett Road is blocked near County Line Road and Interstate 15 as crews are working to restore power.
