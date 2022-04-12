The preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing two other people started Tuesday.
40-year-old Jesse Patrick Leigh is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt.
The court hearing started with a video interview of Jennifer and Jesse's son, who was in the home during the double homicide. The prosecution then called Jennifer’s daughter and Leigh’s mother, who had not seen Jesse since the day of the murder, to the stand. Jesse’s mother detailed the relationship between Jesse and Jennifer saying that towards the end their relationship was “very rocky.”
Jesse Leigh was crying and shaking through most of the hearing, while multiple witnesses were called to the stand to testify
If convicted, Leigh could face a maximum of a life in prison for the murders. The preliminary hearing is expected to resume Wednesday morning.
