It was a tearful day at the Bannock County Courthouse as 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler’s family members sat for hours and listened to details of her murder investigation.
Eighteen-year-old Dustin Alfaro of Yuba County, California is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in Koehler’s March murder. Alfaro is charged along with 17-year-old Isaac Rodriguez Romero who is also of California.
In Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, Bannock County prosecutors called over 10 witnesses to testify on the murder in order to prove there is enough evidence to sned Alfaro's case to trial.
Those witnesses included: Bannock County Coroner Eli Taysom, several Pocatello Police Department detectives and officers, a PPD evidence technician, and Mrs. Koehler’s son-in-law, Don Stallsmith, who first discovered her body. Stallsmith says the scene in her home was “horrific” on March 19th.
He and PPD witnesses described blood in the kitchen and dining room, a blood trail that went out of the home on McKinley Avenue all the way to Eldridge, and Mrs. Koehler’s dead bloody body on the floor of her bedroom.
Corner Taysom testified that after an autopsy by a doctor in Boise, he concluded that Mrs. Koehler died from bleeding out after being stabbed in the heart, spleen, liver, and carotid artery.
Yuba County Sheriff's officials testified about arresting Alfaro and Rodriguez Romero, and collecting Alfaro’s DNA. The prosecution also entered a photo of a cut on Romero Rodriguez’s hand into evidence.
The prosecution also played the tape of an interview between Alfaro, the Yuba County Chief Deputy DA, and an investigator with the DA’s office. In the tape, Alfaro is convinced to tell some of his side of the story. Alfaro admits to breaking into the house through a back window, but blames Rodriguez-Romero for the stabbing of Mrs. Koehler.
Alfaro’s preliminary hearing will continue Wednesday. Rodriguez Romero’s will be Thursday and Friday.
