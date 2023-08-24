The popular Greek Festival returns this weekend.
The Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello is busy setting up and preparing food for Saturday's event.
New this year, they will be focusing on getting the lines to move faster by having more people assembling the gyro's so they are ready to go as people approach the food line.
They will also be opening up more space by closing off Wyeth Street.
Tressa Rockwood, who has been working the festival for years, says it takes them over three months to prepare for the festival and this year they are making more food..
One of the unique things about out festival, because there are festivals all over the country, Greek food festivals, a lot of the churches have them, we're still a small enough church where we can make every single thing by hand. It's all authentic and it's made here in our kitchen's by hand. None of it is ordered in, and so we're very proud of that and as long as we can continue to keep doing that we will. It's a challenge, that's why we have to start so early preparing so early," says Tressa Rockwood.
The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Admission is free.
There will be dancers and church tours.
All of the money raised goes to the restoration of the church and to local Charities.
