Starting today Allstate agents across Idaho will be encouraging customers and communities to prepare for wildfire season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
To protect people from wildfire danger, Allstate is sharing simple preparation tips that you can put in place immediately.
Those tips include,
Take a home inventory and make a detailed list of your assets in case you need to file an insurance claim.
Create a household emergency evacuation plan that includes a family meeting place.
Protect your home from a wildfire, such as creating buffers using landscaping.
And build a disaster kit that contains basic supplies t last a few days without water or electricity.
“Most people have the items they need for their disaster kit in their home. It’s just getting them all together in one area, into a duffel bag or you know some sort of luggage, suitcase, so that it is ready to go in case you have to leave,” says Michelle Rico, Community Manager.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, Idaho is listed as one of the top 10 ‘Most Wildfire-Prone States.’
