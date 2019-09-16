Prepping Kind Week Kick-Off

Today is the first day of "Kind Week" in Pocatello.
Kind community was created five years ago by two local moms to set a positive example for kids.
The event was a hit, and now bannock county, Pocatello and Chubbuck city councils have proclaimed this week "Kind Week".
The 5th annual kick-off event is being held in old town today from 5:00 to 9:00 p-m.
There will be live performances from local kids, food vendors with family friendly pricing, and a glow dance party hosted by DJ Adrian.
Co-founding director Rainbow Maldonado said of the event, "its just kind of to let our youth know that as a community we stand behind them and that's a pretty powerful message; so your home life, your school life, there is an entire community standing behind you, and this is the kick-off to the celebration as we call it."
