A decades-old piece of eastern Idaho history has been revived after it getting some T.LC. during the state's shut-down. The renovations at Westbank Convention Center in Idaho Falls spotlight the beauty of the building's past while upgrading its services to meet 21st century needs.
"Our wedding breakfast was in front of this fireplace 56 years ago," says Dane Watkins pointing behind him at a large rock fireplace. Mr. Watkins is the owner of Westbank Convention Center.
It's a place he holds dear to his heart, and is a place he means to save.
"I've had people come to me and say, 'Dane, let's tear it down and build something new and start over again,'" Watkins explains. "And I didn't think that was the right idea."
Watkins wanted to bring back the luster the building had nearly 60 years ago, in part, because his family has a long history in the area. Before Westbank existed, they sold farming equipment along the Snake River.
Now, they work to preserve historical buildings in the area, buildings like Westbank.
"I thought we had something here that could be enhanced, improved upon and brought up to the standards of 2020," Watkins says referring to the convention center. Those 2020 standards mean the public can rent rooms out with multiple services provided in-house.
"From meetings, food, A.V., tables - you know - just to have everything ready to go so the message and the content of what people have to share and say can be the focus point," Andy Johnson explains. He is the general manager at Westbank and played a major role in the completion of the recent remodel.
While there are many services inside the convection center that both Watkins and Johnson hope will draw people to use Westbank, one of the biggest perks is what's right outside the front windows. The same windows Watkins and his wife looked out 56 years ago during their wedding breakfast. The Westbank has a direct view of the falls.
Months ago the pandemic caused the state to lock down and all non-essential business had to close their doors to the public. The Westbank fell in that category. This allowed renovations to move ahead at record pace.
Now, as the doors open to the public again, and the community reacquaints itself with Westbank, Mr. Watkins has more plans to revitalize the area. He adds, "This is a major development in the long-term plans for this side of the river, and we've got more improvements to come."
The Westbank Convention Center hosted the first annual "Deck the Falls" event in 2019. Johnson's media company created this event and it was during this time Johnson and Watkins decided to work together. The convention center will host the event again this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.