President Abraham Lincoln's birthday and his Idaho connection

Today marks an important birthday in American history as we recognize President Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday.
The 16th President of the United States is mostly remembered for his role in the Civil War against the Confederacy.
But President Lincoln had a monumental role in the creation of the Idaho territory that later became the Gem State we know today.
And not only did the President have an impact on signing the act to become a territory but his long time neighbor from Illinois became a key figure in Idaho's push for statehood.
Dave Leroy, former Chairman of the Idaho Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission, tells us about the neighbor turned congressman. "So the gentleman who led Idaho to statehood, the Congressman Fred Dubois and who grew up across the street from Lincoln, was a resident in Blackfoot and in greater Pocatello in the 1880s. Where he became a United States Marshall and then congressman and then was the congressman who helped Idaho become a state in 1890."
If you would like to learn more about President Lincoln and his connection to Idaho you can visit the Idaho State Archive in Boise or take a virtual tour here.
