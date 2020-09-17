Presidential candidate visiting Idaho Falls tonight

Dr. Jo Jorgensen of Libertyville, Illinois is the Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election. Tonight, she's holding a rally at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.
Jorgensen's vice president running mate is Spike Cohen of Baltimore, Maryland. He believes Jorgensen is the right person to counter both President Trump and Joe Biden.
She has a Ph.D. from Clemson University in industrial/organizational psychology where she is now a senior lecturer.
This isn't the first time Jorgensen has been involved in a presidential election. In 1996, she was the Libertarian Party's vice president nominee with her running mate Harry Browne.
One of Jorgensen's main concerns is big government and the problems it's created. Some of those problems she lists:
- Over $26 trillion in debt, trillion-dollar deficits, plus trillions more in unfunded liabilities
- Non-Stop Involvement in expensive and deadly foreign war
- Skyrocketing health care costs
- The highest imprisonment rate in the world; even higher among racial minorities and the poor
- A broken retirement system unable to pay promised benefits
- Tariffs that are destroying markets for American farmers and raising consumer prices
- Energy policies driven by special interests
To solve those problems, she believes the government needs to be smaller and more controlled.
The Idaho Falls rally is at 5:45 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 7:00 p.m. in the park. The rally is free to attend, but registration is required.
KPVI will be meeting with the presidential candidate in the afternoon and will have a more in-depth story on her vision for the country tonight on KPVI News at 5:00.
For more information on tonight's rally, visit: Jo20.com/events
