"The reason I'm running for president is that government is too big, too bossy, too nosy, too intrusive, and the worst part is they usually end up hurting the very people they're trying to help," says Dr. Jo Jorgensen. She is the Libertarian Party's presidential candidate for the 2020 election and is visiting East Idaho.
Jorgensen will not be part of the presidential debate with President Trump and Joe Biden, so she's hitting the streets.
She is touring Idaho and stopped in Idaho Falls to hold a rally at Russ Freeman Park Thursday evening.
"I'm hoping in the states that I do go to they see wow there really is a choice, and you know what I do want to send a message," says Jorgensen.
Part of that message deals with big government and the current health care system.
"We're not going to make it [health care] more accessible by having a big monopolistic system," says Jorgensen. "Which I question anyway because so many people on the left do not like monopolies in the private world, and yet they're okay with a monopoly in the government world."
Along with limiting government reach and making health care accessible to all Americans, Jorgensen wants voters to know casting their vote for a third-party candidate isn't a waste of a vote, even if it doesn't help get her to the White House.
"I would say vote for the Libertarian to send Trump a message that you know what, we want you to do what we put you in office to do," says Jorgensen. "You said you were going to be a businessman, come in from the outside world, not be a professional politician, but you're acting like a professional politician anyway."
Jorgensen's rally at Russ Freeman Park begins at 5:45 p.m. It is being held outside to allow for social distancing.
To see KPVI's full interview with the presidential candidate use this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jd8odE1zebM
For more information on the rally, or to learn more about Dr. Jorgensen read this article: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/presidential-candidate-visiting-idaho-falls-tonight/article_1a188d96-f8fb-11ea-9568-f3966e33e7c7.html
