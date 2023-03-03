A presidential primary bill has passed the house and is headed to the senate committee.
House bill 138 is sponsored by local State Representative Dustin Manwaring.
The bill would consolidate the presidential primary which currently is held in March.
All other primary elections are in May.
Manwaring says it will save the state $2.7 million dollars by not having a separate primary.
The drawback would be Idaho's presidential primary would be held after candidates clinch their party nominations.
"So I think we could increase some voter turnout in May and we'll save the state money and again I don't think we're getting the bang for our buck on getting national attention in Idaho and having an influence on the outcome of who the presidential nominee is for either of the parties, so I think this is going to be a good cost savings to Idaho and good for voters to have it back to be all one primary date for all of our elections including the president," says State Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
If passed, it would be in effect for the 2024 presidential election.
