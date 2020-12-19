On Saturday, the Preston Elks Lodge delivered their annual Christmas food boxes to families in need.
Volunteers delivered boxes throughout several areas, including Preston, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs and even down to Richmond, Utah.
This year, volunteers packaged and delivered a total of 785 boxes.
The Elks Lodge was also able to donate some extra cheese and eggs to the Preston Senior Center, which was greatly needed and appreciated.
Volunteer groups put the boxes together earlier in the week and they were delivered Saturday morning.
One of the organizers for this year's boxes, Jackie Andersen, said due to COVID-19 the number of volunteers had to be limited this year.
But she said things were "amazing" and that "there are a lot of happy families for the holidays."
The Christmas food boxes are a 60-plus year tradition for the Elks Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.