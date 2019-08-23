The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
On August 22, 2019 at 4:09 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on Highway 34 at Thatcher Road, in Thatcher, ID.
Thomas Sampson, 66, of Preston, ID, was traveling southbound on State Highway 34 in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler when he left the right side of the roadway, rolled, and was ejected from the vehicle.
Sampson succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Sampson was not wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.