From princesses to patriotism, it was all on display at the Preston Rodeo Days Parade.
The third of three parades started at 2nd North and 1st West and featured rodeo royalty, the Preston High School football squad, marching bands, and even a toilet paper dispensing tractor.
Saturday’s theme was “Celebrate Cowboy Night” all ahead of that Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Saturday's rodeo action features barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle and bareback riding, and bull riding.
