Preston Police are asking for help identifying three individuals and a vehicle from surveillance photos.
The photos show two men and one woman. There are also two photos of a vehicle police want to identify.
Police say they need to speak with the people in the photos about a vehicle burglary.
Police did not provide any other details.
Anyone with information about the people or vehicle in the photos is asked to call the police department directly at 208-852-2433.
