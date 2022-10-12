The Preston School District is investigating a school shooting threat.
According to the Preston Police Department, the district was made aware of a shooting threat via social media on Wednesday.
All schools in the district were on lockdown and law enforcement members were at each school in the district.
At the end of the day, parents tell KPVI students were escorted by police to the buses and sent home.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Franklin County Probation, and the FBI Pocatello field office are all responding or involved in the investigation.
The police department said there is currently a nationwide trend where these types of threats are made on social media to incite fear and panic.
They say they are taking the threat seriously and are working to gather more information.
At this time, police believe the schools are safe and there is no need for panic.
Preston Police said they will continue to watch the schools and monitor social media.
