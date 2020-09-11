The Preston School District has confirmed COVID-19 in one of its schools.
Superintendent Marc Gee said two students at Preston High School have tested positive for the virus.
All other students and their family members who had contact with the positive cases have been notified and asked to take the proper precautions.
According to information from the district, anyone who was not contacted by the school principal or secretary, means their child was not identified as having come in contact with the students who tested positive.
“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members,” Gee wrote in a statement. “It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together,” he continued. “Thank you for your support of Preston School District.”
The district will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures identified in the plan. That plan can be found on the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.