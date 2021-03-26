Another local school district superintendent is leaving.
Marc Gee announced he is leaving the Preston School District and has taken the superintendent job with the Middleton School District.
Gee will be the third superintendent in four years for Middleton.
He has been Preston's superintendent for six years.
Idaho Falls and Soda Springs school districts are also still searching for a new superintendent.
According to Idaho Education News, there are currently 11 superintendent openings in Idaho heading into the spring.
