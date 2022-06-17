In the first of KPVI's 'Stories of Hope' series, we talk to a Preston woman who is thankful to be alive.
Andrea Andersen is a wife and mother of four.
She says after having her first child, she applied for life insurance and was denied after being tested and finding that she had high liver enzymes.
She survived and had three more children.
But in 2012 her body started to show signs of liver failure.
In 2014 she was in and out of the hospital and placed on a transplant list and was able to get a transplant in April of that year.
She was told she probably would not have survived another day without that transplant.
Andrea says that although she has never been able to find out who her donor was, she's very grateful to them.
"I have four children and at that time my oldest was only 14. She's now married, graduated. I was able to be here for that and just had a son graduate this year. I have twin daughters that will be doing all that, that I'm still here for and some day, I have always wished that I could hug their family and just tell them how grateful I am," says Andrea Andersen, Liver Recipient.
Coming up on June 25th is the 'Gift of Life' walk/run event in Pocatello.
It starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
You can sign up at donorconnect.life
And for more information on how to become a donor you can go to yesidaho.org
