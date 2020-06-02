Bannock County Commissioners will not let two events scheduled for early June happen due to health concerns.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the commissioners stated that both the PRIDDAHO and the Idaho High School Rodeo will not be allowed to use county property for their events.
Organizers of both events were required to submit an event plan to be reviewed by Southeast Idaho Public Health. The director reviewed the plans and determined that there could be a risk to attendees based on current COVID-19 regulations.
The commissioners met with members of each organization and the SIPH director to review the situation and render a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.