Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THIS EVENING... * WHAT...LOWS OF 24 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL UNPROTECTED CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&