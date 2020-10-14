The Bureau of Land Management's deputy director for policy and programs is visiting Idaho this week. Wednesday, he stopped in Pocatello to visit a local phosphate mine and talk about the federal government's role in boosting local economies.
"What we found during the pandemic was we had double the visitors (on public lands) than we had had the previous years," explains William Perry Pendley.
Pendley is the deputy director of policy and programs for the Bureau of Land Management. As states shut down across the country, use of public lands increased. However, during Pendley's stop in Pocatello the BLM focused on economics rather than recreation.
"In some of our western counties 50, 60, 70, 80, (and even) 90 percent of our counties are owned by the federal government," Pendley says. The BLM makes up part of those federal lands. Pendley continues, "If there's not jobs provided by those activities, we can't support our hospitals, we can't support our police, we can't support our schools, and we can't get our kids to come back and raise our grandkids locally."
To see firsthand how the federal government creates jobs through its management of hazardous fuels in East Idaho (in collaboration with private companies), local leaders from the bureau gave Pendley a tour of a phosphate mine near Soda Springs which is a big economic driver for the area.
"Minerals are a huge part of our lives," Pendley states. "As the miners all say if it can't be grown it has to be mined."
Pendley says agencies like the BLM are working to preserve the environment in the process. He adds, "We're committed to protecting --- having clean air, clean water and safe lands. We're committed to all that, but we also know we need soda ash (and other minerals). We need all these materials."
