The Idaho Falls Rotary Club kicked off the 32nd anniversary of the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race on Wednesday and announced this year’s prizes.
The grand prize winner will receive a 2023 Kia Solstice donated by Stones Kia. The first prize winner will get a 2023 Suzuki King Quad four-wheeler from Idaho Central Credit Union.
The rubber ducks are given numbers and then dropped into the Snake River. The first duck to float past the finish line is the winner. Ducks are available for adoption at $5 dollars a duck or $25 dollars for six. You can buy those at duckrace.com/idahofalls.
