The process to extradite Lori Vallow Daybell to Arizona is underway.
A warrant for her arrest was filed Wednesday in Maricopa County. Prosecutors planned to extradite Lori after she was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Monday. She faces two more conspiracy to commit murder charges in Maricopa County for the death of Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux.
The extradition could take several months.
