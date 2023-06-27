The Mountain America Center announced on Tuesday that they have signed a multi-year deal with the PBR Touring Pro Division.
The event will roll into town on April 12 and 13 of 2024.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office.
“This outstanding bull riding event is a partnership that we have been excited to announce for quite some time. Libby Productions brings world-class bull riding professionals to a number of different venues and puts on a world-class event for the fans,” states Mountain America Center General Manager, Erik Hudson. “From the start, PBR has been one of the most requested events for us to bring to Hero Arena and we couldn’t be more thrilled with signing a multi-year deal to host the Teton Auto Group Idaho Falls PBR at the facility. Events like these are huge drivers of economic impact for this community and we can’t wait to welcome such incredible and diverse fans in April.”
Travis Zmak, Teton Toyota General Manager, adds, “We are very excited to be able to partner with the Mountain America Center to bring PBR to Idaho Falls in such a big way. From mutton busting to bull riding, Teton Auto Group loves rodeo and our community. This event is a natural fit for us, and we can’t wait to watch the dirt fly in April."
