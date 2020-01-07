Project Linus Meetup

A group of volunteers in Pocatello have devoted their time to making blankets, but they aren't just any blankets.
The southeast Idaho chapter of Project Linus is a group of volunteers that make crisis blankets for children and teens.
These blankets help work as security blankets for kids that have gone through or are going through traumatic experiences.
Since 2012 the local chapter has made and donated 5,728 blankets.
The blankets go to places like Aid for Friends, Bingham hospital, and just recently the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Social Center plus many more in S.E. Idaho.
When asked how much of an impact these blankets make, Joyce Weaver, the program Coordinator, talks about one case about a young lady.
"She was sexually abused and she couldn't go to sleep at night, she was afraid. She was just too scared to sleep and they gave her one of these blankets and she could sleep after that."
The organization is named after the lovable blanket carrying Peanuts character Linus.
The local chapter accepts materials and monetary donations to continue their work in making these security blankets.
To make a donation you can visit their website and find more information through this link: https://www.projectlinus.org/volunteer/volunteer.php?StateKey=ID#tgt.
