Idaho will now require proof of residency, or proof that you work in the Gem State, in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement on Tuesday.
Due to the limited supply of vaccine doses, state health officials said the new requirement helps ensure fair access for Idahoans.
“Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it’s based on the number of people who live in each state,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”
Only those with a primary residence, or who work in Idaho, can receive a vaccination in the Gem State. Health officials said citizenship or immigration status is not a factor.
Anyone who wants to get a vaccination in Idaho will be asked to show providers one of the following:
- An Idaho driver's license, work, or school ID
- A letter with the person’s name and address
- A utility bill with the person’s name and address
- A voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school, or other registered organization or agency that the person lives or works in Idaho
According to IDHW, the provider will not make a copy or record this information in any way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.