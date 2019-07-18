The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:35 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on northbound State Highway 28 at milepost 108, north of Leadore.
Alvin Tingey, 52, of Evanston, Wyoming, was driving northbound on State Highway 28 in a 2014 Kenworth commercial vehicle pulling a propane tank trailer and a propane tank pup trailer. Tingey drove off the right shoulder where the pup trailer overturned. He then came back on the road, dragging the pup trailer behind him for several hundred feet and came to rest in the northbound lanes.
The northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 28 are now open after being blocked for several hours.
The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Lemhi County Rural Fire Department.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.