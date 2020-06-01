Property assessments have all been mailed out but some changes are on the way for this year regarding any questions or concerns that you may have.
Most people should receive their assessment this week but this year if you have any questions or concerns you are encouraged to email the assessment office at assessment@bannockcounty.us or call the office directly to schedule an appointment.
The Assessor's Office still has restricted access due to social distancing and COVID-19.
Residents are encouraged to sign-up for an email assessment for 2021.
Sheri Davies, Assessor, Bannock County said, "This is a great opportunity for you to receive your assessment notice in the future via email. There is a secure portal that you can sign up for that will allow you to receive your assessment notice the day they are sent out."
Receiving an assessment by email and signing up for the portal will save taxpayer dollars and also allow you to receive updates regarding your assessment as soon as they are available.
