Wildfires have been burning along the West Coast this year, and even in Idaho the total amount of wildfires has gone up over the years.
According to a study from QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company and data from FEMA, from 2000 to 2019 Idaho had 63 wildfires according to FEMA, and in 2019 alone it finished in the top ten for the most amount of damage from wildfires with 284,026 acres burned.
Idaho finished as the 5th state on the list with 175,000 properties that are estimated to be at risk, with California finishing at the top of that list with over 2,000,000 properties.
Nationally from 2000 to 2017, over $400 billion has been lost due to property damage.
For more information: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/how-does-homeowners-insurance-cover-wildfire-damage-and-destruction
