The Idaho legislature passed a property tax relief bill this session that expands the income requirements for the so called 'Circuit Breaker' program.
Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas says there have been some changes to that program.
It is now known as the 'Property Tax Reduction' program.
She says the income limit used to be $33,870 annually.
The new law increases the requirement for an applicants household net income to $37,000 or less after deducting medical expenses.
Property owners must apply every year.
If approved, the reduction in property taxes will appear on the December 2023 tax bills.
The deadline to apply is April 18th.
Hymas encourages anyone that meets that criteria to apply.
"This is a state funded program so it's not a tax shift, so we need to have as many people as we can get on this because it helps those that are on fixed incomes. That's who we're trying to reach, is those people who are on fixed incomes that just really can't afford this." says Anita Hymas, Bannock County Assessor.
