Proposal to Increase Amount on Taxes Paid on Food Headed to Full Senate

A proposal to increase by $20.00 dollars the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit headed to the full senate on Thursday.
The senate local government and taxation committee voted to approve the bill that boosts the annual maximum credit from $100.00 dollars to $120.00 dollars for people under 65 and from $120.00 dollars to $140.00 dollars for people 65 and over.
The change would take effect starting with food purchased in 2023.
The measure has already passed the house.
