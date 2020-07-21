Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.