The prosecution in the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell criminal cases is asking a judge not to allow any video coverage or live streaming of their upcoming preliminary hearings.
According to court documents filed on Friday, Special Prosecuting Attorney for Fremont County Rob Wood filed the motion to reconsider and a memorandum in support of the motion in Judge Farrin Eddins’ court.
Judge Eddins has already granted the request to have cameras in the courtroom during the preliminary hearings.
Wood says that allowing live broadcasting or streaming of the preliminary hearing will make it more difficult to pick an un-biased jury in Fremont County and will be difficult and time consuming due to the already existing media coverage.
It's unknown when Eddins will respond to the motion.
Meanwhile, the judge presiding Lori Vallow’s criminal case in Madison County has allotted more time for her jury trial.
Originally, two days were blocked out for the trial. Now, Judge Michelle Mallard has reserved five days, January 25, 2021 through January 29, 2021 for the trial if needed. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 4, 2021.
