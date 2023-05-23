The Bonneville County prosecutor has filed a civil complaint against two Idaho Falls School District 91 employees.
According to prosecutor Randy Neal, the Bonneville County Sheriff received several complaints against the district just before the November 2022 election.
The complaints claimed employees had violated the Public Integrity in Elections Act - which prohibits using public funds or resources to advocate for, or against, a ballot measure, including bonds and levies.
Neal said an investigation determined that Supt. Jim Shank and communications director Margaret Wimborne violated the Act.
According to Neal, they authorized the use of school district funds to make and distribute fliers, posters and bookmarks containing reasons why voters should pass the bond.
The complaint states that in August 2022, Wimborne ordered posters and postcards related to the D91 bond from Teton Printing in the amount of $635.40. That was paid for with school district funds.
In September, she ordered 7,925 bookmarks about the bond, also from Teton Printing. That amount of $919.05 was also paid for using school district funds.
The complaint then says in October, Wimborne ordered a digital run and postage run of D91 bond issue material from Alpha Graphics with a total quantity of 24, 101. That invoice was paid for with school district funds in the amount of$12,649.60.
The complaint claims Shank and Wimborne admitted to Bonneville County investigators that district funds were used to produce bond material before the general election, and that the material was distributed through the use of district schools and property.
According to court documents, Shank also admitted to authorizing the use of the funds, and that opposition material was not allowed to be distributed in the same manner as pro-bond material.
“The Public Integrity in Elections Act envisions that local prosecutors act a bit like a traffic cop to ensure that public officials and employees stay within their lane of providing information, but not advocating,” Neal explained. “The Act does not provide for criminal prosecution, but instead authorizes a civil penalty. It is comparable to a traffic ticket, but is civil in nature.”
Both Shank and Wimborne could face a fine up to $1,500.
“I’ll use the same phrase as Chief Justice John Roberts; this is merely a matter of calling ‘balls and strikes’,” Neal said.
“This is an example of pushing the line,” he continued. “If the line is not enforced, then public entities willlikely continue to test the extent to which they get away with activities which are better defined as advocacy.”
The bond in question on November 2022 ballots was for $250 million dollars which would have built a new high school, two new elementary schools and renovated Skyline High School. It did not get the super majority needed to pass.
