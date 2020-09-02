There are new details in the case against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
The special prosecutor in the case, Rob Wood, has filed to combine the cases of Vallow and Daybell.
In his filing on Tuesday, Prosecutor Wood says that the charges against both parties allege that they participated in the same act or series of acts and conspired to commit the alleged acts or series of acts.
On June 10, 2020, Chad Daybell was charged with two felony counts of Conspiracy to Commit Destruction, Alteration, or Concealment of Evidence.
Lori Vallow Daybell was charged on June 29, 2020 with two felony counts of Conspiracy to Commit Destruction, Alteration, or Concealment of Evidence.
