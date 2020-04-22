Convenience stores have been open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and precautions are being taken to ensure customer and employee safety.
In addition to coming in to pay for gas, customers come in for other items while on the road such as snacks or drinks.
To protect both employees and customers, some stores are putting transparent plexiglass to limit the contact between them, along with allowing customers to scan the product to limit the employee from touching the item.
Employees are also frequently using hand sanitizer and are cleaning touching points in the store frequently throughout the day.
Matt Berry, President, Idaho Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association said, "Employees that come in and are you know putting themselves at risk much like many other industries who are considered essential and we're just thankful for their willingness to still continue to come to work, we're glad that we can still provide the job for them as well."
Despite these stores being open through the pandemic, overall business has gone down due to less people traveling.
