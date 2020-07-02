The Better Business Bureau is warning employers that it's important to keep employees' information safe in regards to Covid-19.
Employees need to realize what information their employer is getting and how they're protecting it.
Contact-tracing apps are being downloaded by employees and used which could relay information to employers, but a lot of this information including written forms by employees of their symptoms and temperature are entered into a general human resources log and then any HR rep can access it.
Experts warn that having employees reveal their health information who are asymptomatic could result in a challenging legal battle which end up in the company being liable.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "To be successful and have open communication with employees, businesses really need to have that open communication and let employees know what information they would like to collect, what they're doing with it, and how they're going to protect it."
Protecting the information of the employees prevents them from also being contacted by fake contract tracers who may try and steal their personal information.
