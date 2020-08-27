Students are returning to school both in person and online, and the Better Business Bureau has some tips to keep students safe.
Locally across Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 grades K-5 will be in school Monday through Friday while grades 6-12 will do a hybrid of 2 days in person and 3 days online.
While other areas may be completely online, it's important parents check the privacy settings on their kids' computers to ensure their privacy settings are hidden for their safety.
Parents should also talk with the kids about how to create a safe password to keep their accounts safe as well as being aware of what links they should or shouldn't click on.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "It's so important for parents to talk to them about spam emails and junk emails, possibly looking at the filters that they have set-up and making sure that they understand which emails are coming from their school and their teacher versus maybe some junk emails that you definitely don't want them clicking on."
While high school students have the most experience with computers, according to the Better Business Bureau they're often the most scammed age group because they aren't as familiar with what's legitimate versus what's not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.